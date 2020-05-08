World

WATCH | Cancer girl back with dad after two months 'visiting' through the kitchen window

08 May 2020 - 13:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mila Sneddon has cancer so her dad moved out of the house when he went back to work and limited their contact to visits through the kitchen window. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Well, here's some good news for your Friday morning.

A four-year-old girl in the UK has been reunited with her father after they spent two months apart in lockdown.

According to ITV News, Mila Sneddon has leukaemia and is now going through chemotherapy. Her father, Scott, took the decision to move out of the home they shared after he went back to work and didn't want to risk the chances of Mila getting Covid-19.

For two months, the two have been seeing each other through the windows in the kitchen.

Scott was granted leave from work, and after spending some time in isolation, he was given the all-clear to move back in with his daughter, the Daily Mail reported.

In a viral video, the father and daughter can be seen laughing excitedly before being overcome with emotion.

Watch the video below:

