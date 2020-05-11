US adds 776 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,522, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

The figure was the lowest daily tally since March, with 24-hour totals in recent weeks ranging from 1,000 to 2,500.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,329,072 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.