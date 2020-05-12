Gunmen attack Doctors Without Borders clinic in Kabul

Gunmen attacked a Doctors Without Borders medical clinic in the western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul, a Ministry of Interior source said on Tuesday.

"A hospital belonging to Doctors Without Borders is under attack," the source told Reuters, adding that security forces were working to counter the attack and the deputy health minister may have been visiting the clinic at the time.

A Ministry of Interior statement confirmed an attack had taken place at a hospital.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or whether there were any casualties.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières, did not immediately respond to request for comment.