Trump dismisses concern over virus spreading in White House

“We want to keep our country running so we have a lot of people coming in and out (of the White House) and many of those people, most of those people, are tested,” he said.

“Everybody coming into the president's office gets tested, and I've felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he said.

Trump, who is desperately seeking to reboot the economy ahead of the November election, said the US was making “tremendous strides” in ramping up testing and the number of virus infections is “coming down very rapidly”.

He said it was essential to get the country reopened.

“The people want our country open,” the president said.

“Some states could be moving more quickly,” he said. “People are dying in the lockdown position too.”

Trump abruptly ended the press conference after an exchange with a CBS News reporter who asked him why when Americans were losing their lives did he keep insisting that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing.

“Well, they're losing their lives everywhere in the world,” Trump said. “And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question, OK?”

The CBS reporter, Weijia Jiang, who is of Chinese-American origin, than asked Trump: “Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?”