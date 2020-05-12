World

US registers less than 900 deaths in 24 hours for second day: tracker

12 May 2020 - 08:50 By AFP
A person walks past a mural on a building on May 7, 2020 in New York City.
Image: Angela Weiss / AFP

The United States recorded 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Monday.

The figure followed Sunday's toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March, though major concerns remain over the number of deaths continuing to climb as some US states relax their lockdowns.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,346,723 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported. 

