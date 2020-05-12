WATCH | Trump tells reporter to 'ask China' at heated press briefing
US President Donald Trump's heated exchanges with the American media have once again made headlines — with the latest incident involving a Chinese-American reporter.
The drama unfolded during a briefing on Monday at the White House as Trump was fielding questions from reporters on an array of issues relating to Covid-19, including testing.
A CBS News reporter, Weijia Jiang, who is of Chinese-American descent, set off the heated exchange with a question on why Trump was making testing a “global competition” when many Americans were dying of the virus.
This question did not sit well with Trump, who retorted: “Well they're losing their lives everywhere in the world and maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question OK. When you ask them that question, you may get an unusual answer.”
After @weijia asks President Trump why he sees the pandemic response as a "global competition," he tells her: "Maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question, okay?" https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic.twitter.com/aDQ5cwWvn0— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 11, 2020
As Trump attempted to move on to the next question, Jiang interrupted by asking why Trump was saying that to her specifically, to which Trump quipped: “I'm telling you, I'm not saying it specifically to anyone, I'm saying it to anyone who asks a nasty question.”
Trump then abruptly ended the press briefing minutes later after another exchange with a CNN reporter.