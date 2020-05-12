WATCH | Trump tells reporter to 'ask China' at heated press briefing

US President Donald Trump's heated exchanges with the American media have once again made headlines — with the latest incident involving a Chinese-American reporter.

The drama unfolded during a briefing on Monday at the White House as Trump was fielding questions from reporters on an array of issues relating to Covid-19, including testing.

A CBS News reporter, Weijia Jiang, who is of Chinese-American descent, set off the heated exchange with a question on why Trump was making testing a “global competition” when many Americans were dying of the virus.

This question did not sit well with Trump, who retorted: “Well they're losing their lives everywhere in the world and maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question OK. When you ask them that question, you may get an unusual answer.”