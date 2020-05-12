World

WATCH | Trump tells reporter to 'ask China' at heated press briefing

12 May 2020 - 10:05 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11 2020.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11 2020.
Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

US President Donald Trump's heated exchanges with the American media have once again made headlines —  with the latest incident involving a Chinese-American reporter.

The drama unfolded during a briefing on Monday at the White House as Trump was fielding questions from reporters on an array of issues relating to Covid-19, including testing.

A CBS News reporter, Weijia Jiang, who is of Chinese-American descent, set off the heated exchange with a question on why Trump was making testing a “global competition” when many Americans were dying of the virus.

This question did not sit well with Trump, who retorted: “Well they're losing their lives everywhere in the world and maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question OK. When you ask them that question, you may get an unusual answer.”

As Trump attempted to move on to the next question, Jiang interrupted by asking why Trump was saying that to her specifically, to which Trump quipped: “I'm telling you, I'm not saying it specifically to anyone, I'm saying it to anyone who asks a nasty question.”

Trump then abruptly ended the press briefing minutes later after another exchange with a CNN reporter.

READ MORE:

Trump dismisses concern over virus spreading in White House

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed concerns over the possible spread of coronavirus in the White House but said he may limit contact with ...
News
3 hours ago

Trump says evidence ties China lab to virus, threatens tariffs

Donald Trump claimed he has seen evidence the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, as he threatened tariffs on Beijing over its role in the ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Trump shocker: Suggests trying UV light, injected disinfectant as possible Covid-19 cures

US President Donald Trump has again left people stunned and confused with his bizarre suggestion that disinfectant and ultra-violet light could ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X