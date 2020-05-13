At odds with Trump, top expert says dangerous to reopen too fast

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control," he later added, warning that would not only cost lives "but could even set you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery."

Responding to a question from Senator Bernie Sanders, Fauci acknowledged that US coronavirus deaths are likely higher than the official toll of roughly 80,000.

This, he said, was because many people -- particularly in hardest-hit New York -- died at home before they could be admitted to a hospital.

Some colleges meanwhile have begun announcing plans to restart classes in fall, but Fauci argued it was "a bridge too far" to expect vaccines or treatments might be ready in time to assuage student fears.

The antiviral remdesivir was recently shown in a clinical trial to speed up the recovery time for COVID-19 patients, but Fauci said the results were "modest" and concerned hospitalized patients. He added that the treatment closest to wide use by the fall might be blood plasma from recovered patients.

Fauci said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the prospects of a vaccine, with eight candidates undergoing clinical trials, including one made by the firm Moderna which is closely collaborating with the National Institutes of Health where he is a senior official.

Its efficacy could be determined by late fall or early winter, he said.

"We have many candidates and hope to have multiple winners," Fauci added. "In other words, it's multiple shots on goal."

Remote testimony

Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the federal government's virus response, was one of four top medical experts testifying remotely to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci was in "modified quarantine" after Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman -- with whom he had no close contact -- tested positive.