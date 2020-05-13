World

More than 160,000 coronavirus deaths recorded in Europe

13 May 2020 - 16:53 By afp
Nearly three quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France. So far, 1,798,209 cases have been recorded across Europe.
Nearly three quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France. So far, 1,798,209 cases have been recorded across Europe.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 160,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1300 GMT Wednesday.

Nearly three quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France. So far, 1,798,209 cases have been recorded across Europe.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

READ MORE:

Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions pledged for vaccine push

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped a quarter of a million on Tuesday, with the US government predicting a further surge in ...
News
1 week ago

Pope says obey rules during exit from Covid-19 lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease ...
News
2 weeks ago

Elon Musk calling virus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows Tesla profits

Tesla Inc's outspoken CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday called sweeping US stay-at-home restrictions to curtail the coronavirus outbreak "fascist", as the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X