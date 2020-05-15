Police brutality must not be used as ‘political weapon’, says Hong Kong watchdog

Accusations of police brutality must not be used as “a weapon of political protest”, Hong Kong’s police watchdog said in a report on Friday, adding that the Chinese-ruled city appeared to be getting dragged into an “era of terrorism”.

The Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) said its report did not tackle the individual accountability of officers, but recommended a review of guidelines for the use of teargas and training for officers in public order policing.

The IPCC studied officers’ behaviour in the months after June 2019, a period in which the Asian financial hub was roiled by some of the biggest and most violent demonstrations in decades.

“It cannot be over-emphasised that allegations of police brutality must not be made a weapon of political protest,” the report said.

“That is a legal and not a political matter.”

In comments on one of the most controversial events during the protests last year, the IPCC said it did not find evidence of police collusion with gang members during a mob attack on July 21 in Yuen Long district.