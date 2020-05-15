WATCH | 'Losing My Civilians': Trump’s corona speeches turned into a song

Losing My Civilians is the latest Donald Trump spoof track to have social media in stitches.

The song is a parody of the 1991 hit song Losing My Religion by American rock band R.E.M.

The parody song, released by PoliticsJoe on YouTube, uses some of the US president's coronavirus speeches and his responses to the pandemic situation to poke fun at the American leader.

The video has garnered more than 666,900 views on the online video-sharing platform. It has been shared more than 14 000 times with over 29 000 likes on Twitter.

“That’s me with corona,” Trump “sings”. “That's me in the spotlight, abusing my position. And I don’t care if you get it. Oh no, I’ve said too much.”