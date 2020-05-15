World

WATCH | Donald Trump tours mask distribution centre but doesn't wear one

15 May 2020 - 12:00 By MultimediaLIVE

Without wearing a face mask himself, US President Donald Trump toured a mask distribution centre in Pennsylvania.

Trump announced plans to replenish the US strategic stockpile of medical equipment depleted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US president has resisted wearing a mask in public despite his administration's warning to Americans to wear them. New White House rules require that all staff wear masks while at work.

Trump toured the Owens & Minor distribution centre, which the White House said has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to hospitals across the US. All the company's officials wore masks during the tour.

Trump visited a mask production facility in Arizona last week, but also did not wear a mask though he said he tried some on before touring the facility.

