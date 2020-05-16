World

Italy to reopen borders on June 3 to restart tourism

16 May 2020 - 11:00 By afp
Employees of a disinfecting services company, wearing protective overalls and mask, sprays sanitizer on the forecourt during the sanitation of the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran (San Giovanni in Laterano) in Rome on May 15, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus.
Employees of a disinfecting services company, wearing protective overalls and mask, sprays sanitizer on the forecourt during the sanitation of the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran (San Giovanni in Laterano) in Rome on May 15, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus.
Image: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Italy will reopen to tourists from early June and scrap a 14-day mandatory quarantine period, the government said Saturday, as it quickened the country's exit from the coronavirus lockdown.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte enforced an economically-crippling shutdown in early March to counter a global pandemic which official records show has killed over 31,500 people in the country.

The shutdown has effectively ended all holidaymaking in a country heavily dependent on the tourism industry.

Although Italy never formally closed its borders, and has allowed people to cross back and forth for work or health reasons, it banned movement for tourism and imposed a two-week isolation period for new arrivals.

Beginning on June 3, all visitors will be allowed back into the country and will no longer be obliged to self-isolate. Italians will also be able to move between regions, though local authorities can limit travel in specific areas if infection numbers spike.

Movements to and from abroad can be limited by regional decree "in relation to specific states and territories, in accordance with the principles of adequacy and proportionality to the epidemiological risk," the government said.

The peak of Italy's contagion passed at the end of March, but with officials warning a second wave cannot be ruled out, Conte had been reluctant to lift the lockdown quickly.

His softly-softly approach however has frustrated many of Italy's regions, with some going ahead and opening everything from restaurants to beaches early.

Italy's restaurants, bars and hairdressers are being allowed to reopen on Monday, two weeks earlier than initially planned. Shops will also open and Italians will finally be able to see friends, as long as they live within their same region.

Church masses will begin again, but the faithful will have to follow social distancing rules and holy water fonts will be empty. Italy's mosques will also reopen.

Regions will be able to decide how far apart clients should be in restaurants and other public places, or use the government's regulations, drawn up in collaboration with its scientific advisors.

Group gatherings remain banned.

READ MORE:

More than 160,000 coronavirus deaths recorded in Europe

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 160,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1300 GMT Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

UK virus toll surges to become world's second highest

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus has topped 32,000, according to an updated count released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics.
News
1 week ago

Pope says obey rules during exit from Covid-19 lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  2. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  3. Azenathi is not my son, says King Dalindyebo - to council chair's despair South Africa
  4. WATCH | Alleged Durban drug kingpin 'Teddy Mafia' gets police escort home from ... South Africa
  5. Court rules in favour of Collins Khosa family & declares all have right to life South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X