Member of Canada air force aerobatics team dies in plane crash

A member of an elite Canadian air force aerobatics team died and another was injured when their plane crashed Sunday in Canada's west during a performance to honor public efforts against the coronavirus, the military said.

According to local media, the aircraft -- part of the team known as the Snowbirds -- crashed into the front yard of a house in British Columbia shortly after taking off from Kamloops Airport late Sunday morning.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries," the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) tweeted Sunday night.