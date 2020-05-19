US to send Russia 200 ventilators as Russian coronavirus cases near 300,000

Mishustin, one of four government ministers to catch the coronavirus, has been discharged from a clinic and is now working normally, the Interfax news agency quoted his spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

The U.S. embassy in Moscow said Russian President Vladimir Putin had requested assistance from the United States and that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered to send 200 U.S.-made ventilators.

The presidents spoke by telephone on May 7.

A first batch of 50 ventilators should be ready for shipment on Wednesday, while the remaining 150 will be ready shortly after, the embassy said in a statement.

Russia sent a batch of its own ventilators to the United States in early April, but U.S. officials say they were not needed in the end.

The Russian ventilator in question, the Aventa-M, came into the spotlight last week after it was reported to have caused fires in hospital in Moscow and St Petersburg.

That prompted Russia to suspend the use of Aventa-M ventilators produced after April 1.