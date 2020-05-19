WATCH | Man invents 'cuddle curtain' so he can give granny a 'socially distant' Covid-19 hug

Antony Cauvin, a 29-year old man from Stratford-upon-Avon in England, created a "cuddle curtain" so he can safely hug his grandmother whom he had not seen in months.

This as people are encouraged to avoid physical contact to prevent and minimise the spread of the potentially deadly Covid-19 virus.

A video shared on Facebook by Cauvin's wife, Mariam, shows his grandmother, Lily, put on long plastic gloves before she runs towards the transparent jacket-like curtain to hug her grandson. The curtain is made from see-through shower curtain and has two sets of sleeves, top and bottom.

“Put your arms in the bottom one, and I'll put my arms in the top one,” Cauvin says in the video before hugging his emotional grandmother.

“How amazing is this? I made the design with you in mind so I can give you a hug without touching you, but it feels like I am touching you.”