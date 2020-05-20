A PICTURE AND ITS STORY | How photographer captured baby image amid coronavirus lockdown

"I couldn't go in the front door, I couldn't go in the house and we couldn't hug," she recalled.

Her mother cooked a curry for dinner and her parents sat on a bench in the garden while they ate, respecting social distancing rules.

After photographing medics on the frontline at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, she was offered the use of one of dozens of motorhomes in the hospital car park where doctors and nurses have been staying to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

That allowed McKay, 32, to carry on working the next day, this time in a maternity ward at Burnley General Hospital.

It was there that she took a photograph of a nurse passing a newborn baby to its mother that featured prominently in British newspapers and on online news sites.

"To get a picture I was pleased with was great," McKay said. "I never expected it would get the kind of reaction it did."

MY OLYMPICS

Before the pandemic struck, McKay had a packed summer of work ahead of her, including coverage of the Euros soccer tournament, the Wimbledon tennis championship and the Tokyo Olympics.

With all of those events off, she has been working full time in London.

"This job felt like it was my Olympics; it was the first time I had left London for ages," she said of her trip last week. "I was so happy to be doing something normal but different."

In Blackburn, McKay spent the day visiting as many hospital departments as possible, taking about 3,000 photographs in all.