World

Barack Obama and Donald Trump clash over Covid-19 leadership

20 May 2020 - 05:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Barack Obama said today's leaders 'aren't even pretending to be in charge'.
Barack Obama said today's leaders 'aren't even pretending to be in charge'.
Image: REUTERS

Former US president Barack Obama has taken a dig at his successor Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

While congratulating the class of 2020 from historically black universities and colleges, Obama said the pandemic had shown that many officials “aren't even pretending to be in charge”.

Though Obama didn't name Trump in his criticism, he suggested that the graduates could not rely on current leadership to make the changes they hoped to see in the future.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing,” he said.

“A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge. If the world is going to get better, it's going to be up to you.

“A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country,” he added.

Responding to the criticism, according to Fox News, Trump said Obama was an “incompetent” president.

WATCH | Donald Trump tours mask distribution centre but doesn't wear one

Without wearing a face mask himself, US President Donald Trump toured a mask distribution centre in Pennsylvania.
News
4 days ago

“He was an incompetent president. He left us with a broken military and little on the shelves — if we are talking about pandemics.”

Using his favourite platform, Trump wrote on Twitter: “The Obama administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in US history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe [Biden] are the reasons I am in the White House.”

The US has more 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with the death toll close to 90,000.

Watch Obama's remarks below (skip to 1:47:00):

MORE:

Trump says golf stars 'are all great people' despite Rory McIlroy blast

Donald Trump doesn't expect to be teeing it up anytime soon with Rory McIlroy, who called out the US president earlier in the week for his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Denial is the deadliest response of all

The coronavirus has exposed the Achilles heel of the human relationship with nature. Neither military might nor wealth nor race nor history of ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

WATCH | 'Losing My Civilians': Trump’s corona speeches turned into a song

'Losing My Civilians' is the latest Donald Trump spoof track to have social media in stitches
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa
  5. Life was better in quarantine, says Western Cape resident South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X