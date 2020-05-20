WATCH | Night at the museum: Student charged after breaking into museum

Australian police on Monday charged a German international student for breaking into a Sydney museum.

CCTV footage showed a man taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits while strolling about the Australian Museum.

Police said that Paul Kuhn broke into the museum on May 10 2020 via some nearby scaffolding before exploring the exhibits for 40 minutes.

The 25-year-old student appeared in court on May 20, where police also alleged that he stole a cowboy hat and a piece of artwork.

The Australian Museum is the country's oldest museum. It has been closed to the public since August 2019 for renovations.