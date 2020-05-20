World

WATCH | Night at the museum: Student charged after breaking into museum

20 May 2020 - 11:56 By Deepa Kesa

Australian police on Monday charged a German international student for breaking into a Sydney museum.

CCTV footage showed a man taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits while strolling about the Australian Museum.

Police said that Paul Kuhn broke into the museum on May 10 2020 via some nearby scaffolding before exploring the exhibits for 40 minutes.

The 25-year-old student appeared in court on May 20, where police also alleged that he stole a cowboy hat and a piece of artwork.

The Australian Museum is the country's oldest museum. It has been closed to the public since August 2019 for renovations.

READ MORE:

'What you see in people’s faces is pain': Voluntary helpers' emotional burden

In poorer communities in Gauteng, the reality of desperate, hungry people fighting to stay alive during the nationwide lockdown is stark.
News
2 days ago

Doing the Mdantsane shuffle: boxers dream big in the gym of champions

Boxing gloves are lined up along the side of a dilapidated boxing ring, its ragged ropes held up by rusted bars. In the adjoining room, under a ...
News
2 months ago

Where illustrator Karlien de Villiers draws the inspiration for her quirky characters

Dark, child-like, humorous and ironic are just a few ways to describe Karlien de Villiers’ artworks. She tells us more
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X