World

IMF says over 20 poor countries seek debt relief, extension possible

21 May 2020 - 17:54 By David Lawder
More and more country are said to be approaching the IMF to seek fianncial relief.
More and more country are said to be approaching the IMF to seek fianncial relief.
Image: REUTERS/Maggie Andresen

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that over 20 poor countries have requested relief from official bilateral debt under a G20-backed initiative and the Fund stands ready to support an extension of forbearance beyond the end of 2020 if needed.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing that more than half of the 73 poor countries eligible for have expressed interest in the program prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, and inquiries are expected to continue to increase. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mboweni brushes aside concerns over borrowing from IMF, World Bank

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said the public seemed to be over-emphasising the fact that SA will borrow money from international financing houses to ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

IMF, World Bank urge action to cover $44 bn gap in Africa's pandemic needs

African leaders, the IMF and the World Bank on Friday appealed for rapid international action to help African countries respond to the coronavirus ...
News
1 month ago

SA won't consider IMF adjustment programme, says Tito Mboweni

SA will not consider International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding accompanied by a structural adjustment programme as it battles to contain the economic ...
News
1 month ago

'Great Lockdown' will shrink global economy by 3% in 2020, says IMF

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3% during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  3. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  4. Life was better in quarantine, says Western Cape resident South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
X