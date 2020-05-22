World

Pakistan passenger plane crashes in residential area

22 May 2020 - 12:55 By afp.com
Images shown on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi on Friday, the country's aviation authority said.

Images shown on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area.

"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.

It comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume. 

