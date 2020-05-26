World

Four dead as Russian helicopter crashes at airport

26 May 2020 - 10:03 By AFP
A Russian military helicopter monitors the M4 highway by the town of Tal Tamr on May 25, 2020, as Russian and US soldiers prepare to open up the road to civilian traffic between the border towns of Kobane and Tal Tamr for the first time since a Turkish-backed invasion last year saw the route closed. File photo
Image: DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP

A military helicopter crashed Tuesday at an airport in Russia's remote eastern Chukotka region, killing all four people on board, the governor said.

The helicopter of the Russian defence ministry went down in the main airport in Chukotka near Anadyr, which has mixed military and civilian use.

"There were three crew members and one technician on board. All four died," governor Roman Kopin wrote on his Instagram account.

Russian agencies reported that it was a Mi-8 helicopter which was doing a test flight after undergoing technical maintenance.

"The reason for the accident could be a technical fault with the helicopter," TASS news agency quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.

Military investigators were dispatched to the crash site, it said. 

