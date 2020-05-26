Hong Kong-born casino tycoon Stanley Ho dies aged 98: family
26 May 2020 - 10:11
Stanley Ho, the Hong Kong-born tycoon who made billions transforming neighbouring Macau from a sleepy Portuguese outpost into the world's biggest gambling hub, died on Tuesday at the age of 98, his family said.
"My father has passed away peacefully just now at around 1 pm at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital," Ho's daughter Pansy told reporters.
