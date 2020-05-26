World

Pope to resume window addresses to faithful

26 May 2020 - 18:27 By afp
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis on Sunday will address the faithful once more from his window overlooking Saint Peter's Square, the Vatican said Tuesday, as the city state eased its coronavirus lockdown further.

The Argentine pontiff has recited the traditional Angelus prayer inside the Apostolic Palace since March -- first to stop crowds gathering in the square, and then as a lockdown was imposed.

It was live-streamed each Sunday to the world.

The 83-year old pope would then come to the window for a brief wave to the odd journalist below.

The square and Saint Peter's Basilica were reopened to the public last week. Around 100 people gathered in the square Sunday to watch the pope, whose Angelus was transmitted via a giant screen.

With the pontiff now set to return to the window, police will be on hand to ensure that believers and onlookers observe social distancing rules, the Holy See said.

Francis will pray Saturday in the Vatican gardens for all those affected by the pandemic, an event to be broadcast globally on television.

