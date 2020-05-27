Hong Kong police clamp down on national anthem law protests

Hong Kong police placed a dragnet around the financial hub's legislature on Wednesday and fired pepper-ball rounds in the commercial district as they tried to stamp out protests against a bill banning insults to China's national anthem.

The latest unrest comes days after China announced separate plans to impose a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong following last year's huge and often violent pro-democracy rallies.

That move has prompted US President Donald Trump to warn that Hong Kong might lose its status as a global financial centre if the city's freedoms and vaunted judicial independence are swept aside.

Wednesday's protests were sparked by a planned afternoon debate among lawmakers to criminalise insults to the national anthem with up to three years in jail, the latest measure activists say is eroding freedoms in the city.

Police surrounded the legislature with water-filled barriers and fanned out across the city to conduct widespread stop-and-search operations in a bid to deter mass gatherings.

A few hundred protesters held brief lunchtime rallies in Causeway Bay and Central districts, the latter broken up by officers firing crowd-control rounds filled with a pepper-based irritant.

"It's like a de facto curfew now," Nathan Law, a prominent pro-democracy advocate told AFP.

"I think the government has to understand why people are really angry," he added.

Gas masks and Molotovs

Gatherings of more than eight people in public are currently banned in Hong Kong under emergency anti-coronavirus measures, although the city has halted its outbreak.

Under the "one country, two systems" model agreed before the city's return from Britain to China, Hong Kong is supposed to be guaranteed certain liberties until 2047 that are denied to those on the mainland.

The deal fuelled the city's rise as a world-class financial hub and gave Chinese companies a crucial channel to raise capital.