Malaysian wins landmark right to challenge Muslim gay sex ban

Malaysia's top court has given the go-ahead for a man to challenge an Islamic ban on sex "against the order of nature", his lawyer said on Wednesday, in a test case for gay rights in the mostly Muslim country.

LGBT+ rights groups say Islamic laws have been increasingly used to target the country's gay community, with a rise in arrests and punishments ranging from caning to jailing.

The Muslim man in his 30s, whose name has been withheld by his lawyer to protect his privacy, filed the lawsuit after he was arrested in 2018 for attempting gay sex, which he denies.

Same-sex acts are illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia, although convictions are rare. The country, which has 13 states, has a dual-track legal system, with Islamic criminal and family laws applicable to Muslims running alongside civil laws.

The man argued that central Selangor state, site of his arrest, has no power to enforce an Islamic ban on "intercourse against the order of nature" when gay sex was already a crime under civil l the first," his lawyer Surendra Ananth told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Malaysia's top court gave the case a green light to go ahead in a May 14 decision but it was only made public on Wednesday.

The lawyer said he expected the court to hear arguments by the end of the year, and hoped it could bring changes to other Malaysian states with similar laws.

"(If we win), the state law will be struck down and the criminal charges in the (Islamic) shariah court should be dropped," said Surendra.

Masri Mohd Daud, the legal advisor for the Selangor state which was named as the respondent, could not be reached by phone and did not reply to an email seeking comment.