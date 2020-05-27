World

Putin gets invitation from UK's Johnson on coronavirus vaccine summit - Kremlin

27 May 2020 - 17:54 By Anastasia Teterevleva
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
Image: Mikhail KLIMENTIEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take part in a summit on the coronavirus vaccine, but no decision has been made yet on participation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

On June 4, the British government will hold the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 to mobilize resources needed to ensure universal availability of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Putin back in Kremlin, Russia looks to ease lockdown in some regions

President Vladimir Putin made a rare lockdown appearance in the Kremlin on Monday after officials said improvements in the coronavirus situation may ...
News
2 days ago

Russia registers more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases

Russia registered more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, as Moscow unveils mass antibody testing and a national lockdown eases.
News
1 week ago

Coronavirus forces Russia to hold slimmed down Victory Day in blow to Putin

Russia marks 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2 on Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak has forced it to scale back ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X