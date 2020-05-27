World coronavirus death toll tops 350,000

World

27 May 2020
Patients infected with COVID-19 are taken to other cities in the country in order to free up space in the intensive care units of hospitals in Santiago.
More than 350,000 deaths from the new coronavirus have been recorded worldwide since it first appeared in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources as of 0600 GMT.

A total of 350,196 deaths have been reported, from 5,589,389 cases, including 173,713 in Europe from 2,057,414 infections.

The United States has registered the most deaths of any country, 98,929, ahead of Britain with 37,048, Italy with 32,955, France with 28,530 and Spain with 27,117.

The number of diagnosed cases however reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections as many countries test only serious cases or lack testing capacity. 

