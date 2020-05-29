World

WATCH | CNN news team arrested live on TV while covering Minneapolis protests

29 May 2020 - 13:32 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Protesters gather in front of a liquor store in flames near the Third Police Precinct on May 28 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Police arrested a CNN news crew covering the protests live on TV.
Protesters gather in front of a liquor store in flames near the Third Police Precinct on May 28 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Police arrested a CNN news crew covering the protests live on TV.
Image: Kerem Yucel/AFP

A CNN news crew covering protests in the US city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been arrested on air in a shocking escalation of tensions in the troubled city. 

Reporter Omar Jimenez and two colleagues were handcuffed while doing a live broadcast at the site of violent protests in the city. The protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd who died after a fatal encounter with Minneapolis police.

The incident was captured on video by an onlooker. In the shocking video, a handcuffed Floyd can be heard groaning for help and repeatedly saying “please, I can't breathe" while a police officer kneels on his neck.

The 46-year-old, who was unarmed and allegedly suspected of trying to pass counterfeit bills at a corner eatery, was taken by ambulance from the scene of his arrest and pronounced dead on the same night in a hospital.

The officers implicated in his death have since been fired. 

It remains unclear why the CNN trio were arrested, but the broadcaster has since demanded their immediate release while labelling the arrests "a clear violation of their First Amendment rights".

- Additional reporting by Reuters

READ MORE:

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing of George Floyd by police

Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black ...
News
1 day ago

US Department of Justice says probe into George Floyd's death 'top priority'

The US Department of Justice said on Thursday it had made its investigation into police involvement in the death of George Floyd a "top priority," ...
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | 'I can't breath': Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday, a day after a bystander's cellphone video captured one of them kneeling on the neck of an ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  2. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  3. This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court South Africa
  4. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa
  5. Wife's haircut pushes lawyer to take government to court over salon ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
Malema slams government's 'senseless re-opening' of some SA business sectors
X