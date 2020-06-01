World

China passes law enforcing '30-day cooling off period' before getting divorced

01 June 2020 - 06:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
China has passed a law to decrease the country's rapidly growing divorce rates and prevent 'reckless divorces'.
China has passed a law to decrease the country's rapidly growing divorce rates and prevent 'reckless divorces'.
Image: ISTOCK

Married couples in China who want to break up must first complete a “30-day cooling off period” before their divorce request can be officially approved.

According to a CNA report, the bill was passed on Thursday to decrease the country's rapidly growing divorce rates and prevent “reckless divorces”.

The publication said the law was drafted last year. When politicians first sought feedback last year, many people disapproved.

The cooling off period “will not apply if one spouse is seeking divorce following domestic violence in the marriage".

Wion News reported that the country's divorce rate has increased steadily since 2003, when marriage laws were relaxed and more women became financially independent.

The new law will come into effect on January 1  2021.

On social media, many expressed their opinions about the law, saying it was doing more harm than good

DJ Black Coffee on finding himself again during the lockdown

“Last year, I was going through a divorce and I had to wake up and go and not deal with me"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Japan firm offers spouses apartments to avoid 'coronavirus divorce'

Worried about a "coronavirus divorce"? An enterprising Japanese short-term rental firm is marketing its empty apartments as a way for stressed ...
News
1 month ago

Divorced parents navigate lockdown rules on custody of kids

Lockdown rules for divorced parents caused tension this week with some still believing - right up until the midnight start - that not moving children ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X