China passes law enforcing '30-day cooling off period' before getting divorced
Married couples in China who want to break up must first complete a “30-day cooling off period” before their divorce request can be officially approved.
According to a CNA report, the bill was passed on Thursday to decrease the country's rapidly growing divorce rates and prevent “reckless divorces”.
The publication said the law was drafted last year. When politicians first sought feedback last year, many people disapproved.
The cooling off period “will not apply if one spouse is seeking divorce following domestic violence in the marriage".
Wion News reported that the country's divorce rate has increased steadily since 2003, when marriage laws were relaxed and more women became financially independent.
The new law will come into effect on January 1 2021.
On social media, many expressed their opinions about the law, saying it was doing more harm than good
China passed a new act that forces coupes to have 30 days “sober up” period before legally divorce. So it gives husbands all the more time to domestic abuse woman.— Christie Zhao (@crystor9) May 29, 2020
Insane! Yesterday China has passed a law of a 30 days “compulsory calm period” for intended divorce couples as a way of countering the sharply increasing divorce rate!— 薛利强 (@Rick_XueZYW) May 29, 2020
What the hell is the new "cooling off period" for divorce in China?! If my husband threatened to kill me and I want a divorce, you gonna tell me to cool off for a month?! You know what could happen in that scenario, what it does to the mental state of the involved?!— Marrian Zhou (@ZhouMarrian) May 28, 2020
🤔If China sees the problem of population aging with low fertility rate, why would the administration pass a law to restrict divorce that may scare people off from marriage? https://t.co/Ibup4iICQD— 灰鱼 (@huiyuGreyfish) May 28, 2020
The pass of divorce "cooling-off" period in China intends to stop the nearly 50% divorce rate from growing, but it is very likely to end up lowering the marriage rate, doing more harm than good.— Andrea (@Andreaisnothere) May 28, 2020
China has passed the divorce cooling-off period. This can be very detrimental to those who are in an abusive marriage because China’s Domestic Violence law can hardly protect them. The only way for them to escape from the abusive relationship is now BLOCKED.— Andrea Ran (@AndreaRanx2) May 28, 2020