Trump threatens military mobilisation against violent US protests

President Donald Trump vowed Monday to order a military crackdown on once-in-a generation violent protests gripping the United States, saying he was sending thousands of troops onto the streets of the capital and threatening to deploy soldiers to states unable to regain control.

The dramatic escalation came a week after the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who had been pinned down with a knee to the neck by a police officer -- leading to the worst civil unrest in decades in New York, Los Angeles and dozens of other American cities.

After being criticised for his silence on the worsening crisis, Trump struck a martial tone in a nationwide address from the White House as police fired tear gas on protesters outside.

"I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property," he said.

He slammed the previous night's unrest in Washington as a "total disgrace" and called on governors to act quickly and forcefully to "dominate the streets."

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," he said, denouncing "acts of domestic terror".

After his address, protesters outside the White House were cleared so the president could walk across the street to the two-century old St Johns church, hit with graffiti and partially damaged by fire during unrest on Sunday.

"We have a great country," Trump declared as he stood before the church's boarded up windows, held up a Bible and posed for photographs.