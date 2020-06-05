World

WATCH | Norway landslide sends 8 houses and a caravan swirling into sea

05 June 2020 - 08:29 By TimesLIVE

Several houses were swept into the sea after a powerful landslide in Alta municipality, northern Norway, on Wednesday.

The 800m long mudslide took with it eight buildings and a caravan, but there were no reports of any injuries.

One person had been evacuated and a dog, which had been swept into the sea, swam ashore, according to Reuters.

As drones flew overhead to capture the damage, land continued to collapse, however officials don't believe anyone is missing from the disaster, according to a report on BBC

The rescue operation was hampered due to fears of more slides. The cause of the slide is not yet known.

