World

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

06 June 2020 - 10:35 By Aakriti Bhalla and Rama Venkat
Floyd's death last week after a fatal encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests.
Floyd's death last week after a fatal encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests.
Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram disabled President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video to George Floyd on their platforms on Friday, citing copyright complaints.

The clip, which shows photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in the aftermath of the death of Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota, has Trump speaking in the background.

It was not clear what copyright image prompted the complaint, but California lawyer Sam Koolaq told Politico his firm submitted copyright complaints to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Koolaq did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Floyd's death last week after a fatal encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests.

Late Friday, Trump criticized the removal by Twitter. "They are fighting hard for the Radical Left Democrats. A one sided battle. Illegal," he wrote on Twitter.

Ramaphosa likens George Floyd to Steve Biko as alliance launches Black Friday

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has compared the killing of American George Floyd to the killing of anti-apartheid hero Steve Biko.
Politics
14 hours ago

The social media site said it responds "to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives."

Facebook, which owns photo and video-sharing network Instagram, said it removed the post after receiving the creator's copyright complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

"Organizations that use original art shared on Instagram are expected to have the right to do so," Facebook said in a statement.

The three-minute, 45-second video was tweeted by Trump's campaign on Wednesday. It was also uploaded on Trump's YouTube channel and his campaign's Facebook page. The clip has garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube and Facebook combined.

YouTube's parent, Alphabet Inc, said the video the Trump campaign uploaded was not identical to the one uploaded to Twitter. The content identified in the copyright complaint was not present and the site did not remove the video, YouTube said.

Twitter has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration since it fact-checked Trump's tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labeled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as "glorifying violence."

Trump has pledged to introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

In the past, Twitter has taken down at least two of Trump's videos that had music from the soundtrack of the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" and Nickelback's "Photograph."

Reuters

READ MORE:

'You want us to suffer in silence' - powerful quotes from Rev Al Sharpton at George Floyd's memorial

George Floyd's death has been followed by protests as many around the world took to the streets to condemn racial discrimination and police brutality.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Rights leader says Floyd 'changed the world' as protests march on

Hundreds of mourners joined an emotional memorial service in Minneapolis Thursday for George Floyd, the black man killed by police last week, as ...
News
23 hours ago

George Floyd killing triggers ANC, SACP and Cosatu to start Black Friday

George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has inspired the ANC-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of the “demon of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X