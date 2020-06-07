Global virus death toll passes 400,000

Britain is next with 40,542 deaths, followed by Brazil (35,930), Italy (33,846) and France (29,142).

The sharp rise in fatalities and cases in Brazil has made Latin America the current focal point of the virus.

But controversy surrounds the country's data after the health ministry on Friday took down running totals of infections and deaths, later replacing it with figures for the previous 24 hours.

Regional health officials accused the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of "rendering invisible" the victims of the disease.

"From a health point of view we are witnessing a tragedy... not informing signifies the state is more harmful than the virus," said Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was sacked as health minister by Bolsonaro in April.

Bolsonaro has throughout the crisis said the danger of the virus is overstated, emphasising his priority is to keep the economy functioning, despite the World Health Organization last month declaring Latin America as having become the virus epicentre.