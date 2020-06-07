World

Trump orders National Guard's withdrawal from Washington

07 June 2020 - 19:21 By AFP
Demonstrators walk towards the White House and away from the US Capitol Building during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, US, June 6, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control," he tweeted.

"They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"

Tens of thousands of people protested peacefully Saturday in many US cities.

In Washington, no significant incidents were reported as protesters took to the streets near the White House, which was surrounded on all sides by fences and security barricades.

Sometimes violent protests have swept the country since the May 25 death in Minneapolis, Minnesota of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer, who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

