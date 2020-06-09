World

Donald Trump says elderly protester bleeding from head after being pushed by police was faking

09 June 2020 - 16:03 By AFP
Martin Gugino falls after appearing to be shoved by riot police during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Buffalo, New York, US, on June 4,2020 in this still image taken from video.
Image: WBFO/via REUTERS TV

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that an elderly man seen bleeding from the head after he was pushed to the ground by US riot police was faking.

"I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?" Trump asked on his massively followed Twitter account.

Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, were charged with assault after the incident last week in which protester Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved hard and fell straight backwards after approaching an advancing line of police in helmets and body armour.

Video showed blood pooling under the back of the demonstrator's head as he lay motionless. He is still in hospital.

It wasn't clear what Trump wanted to say by writing "aiming scanner" and that Gugino was "appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment".

The president's tweet was apparently based on watching a report on OANN, a right-wing television network that specialises in conspiracy theories and has become a favourite at the White House.

In that clip, OANN promoted the idea of a "false flag provocation by the far left group Antifa." It claimed that "newly released video" showed Gugino "trying to scan police communication" with his phone.

The video only shows him holding his telephone in his right hand. Police scanner apps, which simply allow you to listen to radio traffic on police frequencies, are completely legal and common in the US.

The video further fuelled anger around the country at large protests against police brutality. Trump, who is behind in the polls five months ahead of his reelection battle in November, is campaigning on a slogan of "law and order."

He has long been a fan of bizarre conspiracy theories, notably his extensive promotion of the fiction that Barack Obama was not born in the US and therefore shouldn't have been president.

