World

Rhodes Must Fall: Oxford protesters target statue of colonialist

09 June 2020 - 18:13 By Ben Makori
A demonstrator is seen with a placard during a protest for the removal of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes on the outside of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, on June 9 2020.
A demonstrator is seen with a placard during a protest for the removal of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes on the outside of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, on June 9 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Energised by the toppling of a monument to a slave trader in the English city of Bristol, protesters demanded on Tuesday the removal of a statue of 19th century British colonialist Cecil John Rhodes from a college at Oxford University.

A wave of antiracism protests sweeping across the US and Europe has reignited a debate about monuments glorifying Britain's imperialist past, which many people see as offensive in today's multi-ethnic society.

A previous student campaign in Oxford in 2015, modelled on the “Rhodes Must Fall” movement in SA that led Cape Town University to remove its statue of Rhodes that year, failed to convince Oxford's Oriel College to follow suit.

Many academics and public figures oppose the removal of such statues, arguing they merely reflect history and should be used as points of discussion.

But dramatic images on Sunday of protesters in the port city of Bristol tearing down a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston and throwing it into the harbour inspired campaigners in Oxford to redouble their efforts with a protest march on Tuesday.

“This is a symbolic moment where ... peace-loving and democracy-loving communities around the world are saying 'we have had enough,'" said Laura Stewart, a PhD student at Oxford and Rhodes Must Fall activist.

A statue of British colonialist Cecil John Rhodes is seen on the side of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, on June 9 2020.
A statue of British colonialist Cecil John Rhodes is seen on the side of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, on June 9 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A mining magnate, Rhodes was a central figure in Britain's colonial project in Southern Africa, giving his name to Rhodesia, present-day Zimbabwe, and founding the De Beers diamond empire.

The student campaigners say it is wrong to honour a man who made his fortune from the exploitation of African miners, secured power through bloody imperial wars and paved the way to apartheid with his beliefs and measures on racial segregation.

A student at Oriel in his youth, Rhodes left the college money when he died and also endowed the Rhodes Scholarships, which have allowed more than 8,000 students from countries around the world to study at Oxford over the past century.

His statue stands in a niche high up on the facade of one of Oriel's buildings, whose construction was partly funded by him.

In a statement ahead of Tuesday's demonstration, the college said it abhorred racism.

“We understand that we are, and we want to be, a part of the public conversation about the relationship between the study of history, public commemoration, social justice and educational equality,” it said.

“As a college, we continue to debate and discuss the issues raised by the presence on our site of examples of contested heritage relating to Cecil Rhodes.” 

— Reuters

MORE

Rhodes won't fall, says head of Oxford University scholarship programme

Rhodes might have fallen at the University of Cape Town, but his name will live on in scholarships that allow graduates from around the world to ...
News
7 months ago

'Monuments are not innocent pieces of architectural work' - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Minister of Arts and Culture‚ Nathi Mthethwa‚ on Friday addressed a meeting at Freedom Park‚ Pretoria‚ on the transformation of the country's ...
Politics
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X