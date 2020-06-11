'Maddie' suspect refusing to speak about case

The German man suspected of kidnapping and murdering British girl Madeleine McCann has refused to speak about the case, one of his lawyers told German television.

"Christian B. is not making any statements on the case for the moment and we ask you to understand that as his defence, we won't either," Friedrich Fuelscher told rolling news channel NTV.

German police raised hopes last Wednesday that the 13-year mystery over three-year-old "Maddie" could finally be solved when they revealed they are investigating a 43-year-old German man over her disappearance from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in 2007.

German police called the man a "murder suspect" who may have killed the young girl.

The suspect, named as Christian B. by German media, has a history of previous sex offences including child abuse and rape.

Currently held at Kiel prison in the north of Germany, the suspect is serving out a jail term for drug trafficking.