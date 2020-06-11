US tops two million coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins
11 June 2020 - 10:13
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped two million on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464, according to the Baltimore-based school's latest count.
Director of Harvard Global Health Institute Dr. Ashish Jha says he expects another 100,000 US coronavirus related deaths by September. “I’m really worried about where we’re going to be in the weeks and months ahead.” pic.twitter.com/jBh9jAqHPY— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) June 10, 2020