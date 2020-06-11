World

US tops two million coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

11 June 2020 - 10:13 By AFP
A Citadel Outlet shopping mall reopens during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Commerce, California, US, May 28, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped two million on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464, according to the Baltimore-based school's latest count. 

