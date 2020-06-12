Cyber attack shuts Australia's biggest brewer just as pubs reopen

A ransomware attack has shut down the biggest brewer in Australia and New Zealand, cutting supplies to pubs and restaurants just as the countries emerge from coronavirus lockdown, the company said Friday.

Drinks manufacturer Lion -- which produces popular beer brands including XXXX Gold, Tooheys, Hahn, James Boag and Little Creatures -- said the hack "could not have come at a worse time."

Investigators at the company said the outage was caused by ransomware, a cyberhack which freezes a target's computer systems until a payment is made.

"We immediately shut down all our systems as a precaution, and we have continued to work with cyber experts to determine how much longer our systems will be impacted," Lion said in a statement.

The company gave no details about any ransom demands and said it was taking longer than expected to bring its production systems back online.