Global stocks dive as some US states see spike in COVID-19 cases

After a rally lasting more than two months, Wall Street hit a stumbling block Thursday as spiking coronavirus cases in several US states helped spur the worst sell-off since March, when market turmoil over COVID-19 was at its peak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 6.9 percent, a loss of more than 1,850 points, to 25,128.17, also weighed down by worries over excess valuations and another massive number of US jobless claims.

Bourses in Paris, Frankfurt and London all plunged at least four percent.

"The market got too far ahead of itself," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

In the US, stocks have followed a fairly unbroken path higher from the market's worst days in March, fueled by optimism over the reopening US economy and the expected boost from aggressive stimulus measures approved in Washington.