'How do we fix this?' NBA star LeBron James takes on voter suppression

A conservative commentator once advised him to "shut up and dribble," but basketball legend LeBron James is bringing star power to a voter mobilization movement as concerns over disenfranchisement swell ahead of November's presidential election.

"This is the time for us to finally make a difference," James recently told The New York Times, speaking during a period of historic protests following the death of an unarmed African American, George Floyd, in police custody.

With barely 20 weeks before Americans cast their ballots, "King James" is making a foray into US politics to protect voting rights of blacks and upend what he calls a "structurally racist" system.

The Los Angeles Lakers power forward will finance the group, called More than A Vote, as the nation prepares to decide whether to stick with President Donald Trump for four more years or replace him with Democrat Joe Biden.

Basketball colleagues Trae Yong and Jalen Rose, football player Alvin Kamara, and actor/comedian Kevin Hart are among those who will help James with outreach in places like Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida.

The move comes on the heels of a voting fiasco in the state of Georgia this week that multiplied concerns about voter suppression, particularly affecting people of color.

James highlighted activists' observations that voters in some black neighborhoods in Atlanta stood in line for several hours to cast their ballots, while those in white areas barely had to wait.