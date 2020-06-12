World

'How do we fix this?' NBA star LeBron James takes on voter suppression

12 June 2020 - 09:46 By AFP
NBA superstar LeBron James was among the US athletes taking to social media in outrage over the death of a black man in Minnesota after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
NBA superstar LeBron James was among the US athletes taking to social media in outrage over the death of a black man in Minnesota after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
Image: EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

A conservative commentator once advised him to "shut up and dribble," but basketball legend LeBron James is bringing star power to a voter mobilization movement as concerns over disenfranchisement swell ahead of November's presidential election.

"This is the time for us to finally make a difference," James recently told The New York Times, speaking during a period of historic protests following the death of an unarmed African American, George Floyd, in police custody.

With barely 20 weeks before Americans cast their ballots, "King James" is making a foray into US politics to protect voting rights of blacks and upend what he calls a "structurally racist" system.

The Los Angeles Lakers power forward will finance the group, called More than A Vote, as the nation prepares to decide whether to stick with President Donald Trump for four more years or replace him with Democrat Joe Biden.

Basketball colleagues Trae Yong and Jalen Rose, football player Alvin Kamara, and actor/comedian Kevin Hart are among those who will help James with outreach in places like Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida.

The move comes on the heels of a voting fiasco in the state of Georgia this week that multiplied concerns about voter suppression, particularly affecting people of color.

James highlighted activists' observations that voters in some black neighborhoods in Atlanta stood in line for several hours to cast their ballots, while those in white areas barely had to wait.

'Stop the pain', George Floyd's brother tells US Congress

The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, made an emotional plea on Wednesday to the US ...
News
23 hours ago

"Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?'" James tweeted Tuesday. "What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?"

James said the group aims to combat apathy among younger blacks, who showed a drop-off in turnout in 2016 compared with 2012, but also will alert minority voters to efforts to keep them from the polls.

Georgia's Republican leadership, for their part, rejected the suppression accusations and said responsibility for the "unacceptable" conditions in certain local districts, including faulty machines and lack of ballots, fell on local organizers, often Democrats.

The problems extend beyond Georgia. Experts say about two dozen states have taken steps to restrict voting, with a disproportionate impact on minority groups.

The group Fair Fight said it looks forward to working with James and other stars "to stop voter suppression and protect the right to vote for Black voters across the country."

The general effort is a priority for congressional Democrats too. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was imperative to "inoculate" communities against an erosion of voting rights.

'Steal' the election

In today's online age, James's massive social media reach -- he has more than 135 million followers across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook -- will serve as a powerful platform for mobilizing minority groups.

James has waded into politics before. He appeared at a Hillary Clinton rally in 2016, and has sharply criticized Trump.

Trump asks supporters not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at his rally

Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president's upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at the ...
News
1 hour ago

Through his family foundation, the 35-year-old star has set up a school for at-risk youths in his home town of Akron, Ohio and funds their university studies.

"Hopefully, someday down the line, people will recognize me not only for the way I approached the game of basketball, but the way I approached life as an African-American man," he told the Times.

That approach, for now, is focused on preserving and expanding rights in the electoral sphere, which has been rocked by Trump's repeated assertions that mail-in ballots are fraudulent and unfounded accusations that Democrats are seeking to "rig" the election.

Biden expressed alarm Wednesday about Trump's effort to discount vote-by-mail, use of which is expected to surge due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My single greatest concern: this president's going to try and steal this election," Biden told The Daily Show.

Progressive organizations for years have denounced obstacles that hinder participation, such as voter identification laws, hurdles for registration and reduction of polling stations.

Such obstacles particularly hit minorities, who often vote Democratic, the groups say.

Voting difficulties have only been amplified by the precautionary measures imposed during the pandemic.

The period leading up to the November 3 poll "will be marked by extreme disruption and hardship," warned Myrna Perez of the Brennan Center for Justice.

While the COVID-19 risk will prompt more voters to cast ballots by mail, "some communities -- more typically communities of color -- rely on polling places," she said.

READ MORE:

Anele Mdoda: 'I wonder who the George Floyd of SA women will be'

‘I wonder who our George Floyd as South African women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say enough.."
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Department to grill Gauteng teacher over 'George Floyd' threat to pupils

The private school teacher who allegedly threatened to kneel on pupils' necks - the same punishment that killed George Floyd in the US - faces a ...
News
2 days ago

Superbalist accused of disregarding Black Lives Matter, group apologises for being 'tone deaf'

Codie Roelf is a software engineer at Superbalist. She said employees were silenced and muted from asking questions about the company's stance on ...
News
2 hours ago

Boity warns SA men: 'You do not own our bodies'

Boity has a major reminder for ALL men!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

UK's Johnson says emotions triggered by Floyd's death can not be ignored

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the emotions triggered by the death of George Floyd in the United States could not be ignored, and the British ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Judgment reserved: the battle of wills in court over tobacco ban South Africa
  2. Two teachers at Gauteng school die, two other education officials test positive ... South Africa
  3. Heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found murdered, hanging from tree in veld South Africa
  4. 'Health inspector' bust trying to scam foreign shop owners in Western Cape South Africa
  5. Ghost hospital: patients abandoned South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X