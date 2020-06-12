Trump asks supporters not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at his rally

Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president's upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.

The Republican billionaire announced on Wednesday that he would resume his campaign rallies in four states -- Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina -- despite the coronavirus pandemic that continues to rage in the US.

More than 113,000 people have died in the country of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while more than two million cases have been recorded.

In Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, the number of infections has even started to rise again.

Trump supporters must sign a waiver on his campaign website to register for the first of the rallies, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.