Twitter takes down Beijing-backed coronavirus influence operation

Twitter on Thursday said it removed more than 170,000 accounts tied to a Beijing-backed influence operation that deceptively spread messages favourable to the Chinese government, including some about the coronavirus.

The company suspended a core network of 23,750 highly active accounts, as well as a larger network of about 150,000 "amplifier" accounts used to boost the core accounts’ content.

Twitter, along with researchers who analysed the accounts, said the network was largely an echo chamber of fake accounts without much further traction.

Twitter is blocked in China, along with other US social media companies such as Facebook and Instagram.

The company also removed two smaller state-backed operations which it attributed to Russia and Turkey, both focused on domestic audiences.

Twitter said the Chinese network had links to an earlier state-backed operation dismantled last year by Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube that had been pushing misleading narratives about political dynamics in Hong Kong.