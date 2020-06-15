UK court jails man for urinating by terror memorial

A British court on Monday jailed for two weeks a football fan who urinated next to a terror attack memorial during clashes between far-right protesters and the London police.

Andrew Banks, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency for urinating by the side of a plaque dedicated to Keith Palmer, a police officer killed in the 2017 Westminster Bridge attack outside parliament.

The incident, first captured on social media, came during clashes involving self-styled "patriots" backed by far-right groups who had gathered Saturday to counter anti-racism protesters in central London and "protect" public statues.

Prosecutor Michael Mallon said Banks, a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, showed up after drinking 16 pints of beer from Friday night into Saturday morning and never going to sleep.