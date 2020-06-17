World

George Floyd's brother urges UN to probe police killings of black Americans

17 June 2020 - 17:31 By afp
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, holds up his fist as he marches with others on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, to protest police brutality and racism, on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Image: Jose Luis Magana / AFP

The brother of George Floyd called on the United Nations on Wednesday to set up an independent commission to investigate the killings of African Americans by police.

"I am my brother's keeper," said Philonise Floyd, whose brother was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

"That could have been me," Floyd told an urgent debate on racism and police brutality called at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"You, at the United Nations, are your brothers and sisters keepers in America, and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother," Floyd said.

"I'm asking you to help him," he said. "I'm asking you to help me. I'm asking you to help us black people in America.

"I hope that you will consider establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of black people in America, and the violence against peaceful protesters."

Floyd's death sparked a wave of nationwide protests in the United States and beyond for racial justice and police reform.

