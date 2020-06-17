'This is racial,' US protesters insist after hanging death of black man

Infamous white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan was responsible for many of those deaths as they hanged black Americans from trees.

The two deaths in California also took place as there are renewed calls for racial justice in the US following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, another black man, in Minneapolis.

Several vigils and protests for Fuller and Harsch were held in recent days, and on Tuesday more than 200 people gathered again near Palmdale City Hall, where Fuller's body was found, demanding answers.

At the base of the tree where he died, dozens of votive candles, bouquets and messages covered the ground.

"Stop killing & lynching us," read one sign, while another said: "AmeriKKKa is Lucky Black People want Justice and not Vengeance."

'This is a lynching'

Several people interviewed by AFP dismissed the idea that Fuller could have taken his own life and said they suspected a "lynching" and possible involvement by sympathizers of the Ku Klux Klan.

"Black people don't hang themselves," said Dee Johnson, 64. "That's something we don't do."

"We are not going to repeat history," she added.