51-year-old woman becomes surrogate for daughter struggling with infertility
Social media influencer Breanna Lockwood revealed that after various failed attempts to have a child, she and husband Aaron will finally be parents - thanks to her 51-year-old mother, who is also her surrogate.
Breanna often shares her struggles with infertility with her social media followers, with the hope that her experiences can help other women.
She and her husband have endured a series of disappointments over three years, including an ectopic pregnancy, two miscarriages and a number of failed embryo transfers.
In November last year, the financial burden of trying to be parents saw the couple sell their house to move in with Breanna’s parents while they figured out their next move.
But all this changed when Breanna announced that her mother is not only carrying the couple’s first child, but that she is already passed the first trimester.
“My mom is 51 years old and went through the ringer of heath tests to see if she would qualify to be my surrogate. Starting this venture I was told ‘no’ by multiple REs as the standard cut-off age is 45.”
Her doctor eventually assessed her mother who passed a number of tests including blood tests, stress, cholesterol and a psychology exam.
In a separate post, she wrote “they say it takes a village to raise a child, but for some, it can take a village to have a child”.
Her followers continue to flood her Instagram with congratulatory messages.
View this post on Instagram
The safest place i can imagine!⠀ MY MAMA is carrying her GRANDCHILD.⠀ ⠀ My mom is 51 years old and went through the ringer of heath tests to see if she could qualify to be my surrogate. Starting this venture i was told "no" by multiple REs as the standard age cut off is 45. Once my doctor met my mom at one of my appointments I could see his wheels start turning. My mom is a double Boston marathan runner, and triathlete, and looks more like my sister. She is in tip top shape, better health than she was in her 20s when she gave birth to me!⠀ ⠀ He agreed to see if she passed the preliminary testing and talk to the board... ⠀ with flying colors she passed:⠀ EKG⠀ Stress test⠀ Panels of bloodwork⠀ Cholesterol 4 hour glucose test⠀ Cleared by PCP, OBGYN, & MFM⠀ Saline Sonogram ⠀ Psychology exam⠀ ⠀ From there I insisted on a ERA, she was prereceptive. ⠀ ⠀ We transferred Feb 25th, one healthy PGS tested embryo. (it was a rocky road with betas, you can see previous post)⠀ ⠀ but im so happy today she is 12 WEEKS! ⠀ ⠀ My mama, my bestfriend, is carrying her own grandchild, my baby 😭⠀ ⠀ ⠀
View this post on Instagram
you ladies heard it first! but announced today on our personal page. This was a big step for me. Thinking and praying for each and every one of you! They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child... ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, ...⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science...⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included...⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right...⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you...⠀ See you in November! This content is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615
View this post on Instagram
I just want to to say we are absolutely overwhelmed with the love and kind words we have received! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Never in a million years did I expect to receive so many touching messages, from all of the world, of women struggling with infertility and loss. 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 1 in 8 couples 7.4 million people Someone you know 𝒮𝑜𝓂𝑒𝑜𝓃𝑒 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝓂𝑒 Don’t be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others.