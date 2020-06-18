World

Fresh virus outbreak hinders Beijing's return to normal

18 June 2020 - 10:06 By AFP
Customers wearing face masks shop live seafood at a Carrefour supermarket, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Beijing, China June 17, 2020.
Customers wearing face masks shop live seafood at a Carrefour supermarket, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Beijing, China June 17, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has hampered the Chinese capital's hesitant return to normality, rekindling fears for the economy as some businesses grind to a halt and consumers stay away.

City authorities have locked down entire residential areas, imposed a partial travel ban and advised companies to let employees work from home after a cluster of cases emerged last week at a wholesale food market.

After struggling through months of closures during the epidemic, many businesses in the service industry have once again been forced to close their doors or reintroduce restrictions.

An outlet of gym chain Break Fitness, in the hard-hit Fengtai district, temporarily shut on Friday after reopening for around a month, with staff undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Store manager Xiao Tianwei said the firm -- like many others nearby -- was awaiting instructions on reopening.

Europe reopens borders but China battles new virus outbreak

A raft of EU nations reopened their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday after months of coronavirus curbs, but China was battling a new outbreak ...
News
2 days ago

"It can't be helped," he said.

Some workers have been hit especially hard. Zhang Tong, a personal trainer at another gym, Sculpture Fitness, went largely without income for almost six months.

"Even after we resumed business, I went back for only a couple of days. There aren't many people," he said. "Without classes you don't receive any salary... The impact is very big."

Restrictions are spreading beyond the worst-hit districts, with bars in Beijing's popular Sanlitun area receiving a notice on Tuesday night telling them to "halt operations... with reopening to be determined based on the epidemic situation".

The notice, seen by AFP, said authorities would carry out "continuous inspection" of closed bars and deal with violators accordingly.

Staff at clothes shops said Wednesday that footfall had dropped by more than half, with one employee at a handbag store saying she had not had a single customer for two days.

A restaurant manager told AFP his earnings had fallen by around half on Sunday, adding that he expected the pause on bar operations to hit business further.

Workers at a shuttered bar were seen wrapping wire around its outdoor seats on Wednesday to prevent people from sitting down.

Preston Thomas, co-owner of restaurant The View 3912, previously had to close his restaurant for two months and said he was "still recovering".

"We have 40 staff and we have rent to pay," he said. "We are worried but we are going to try to stay open for as long as we can."

Seafood concern

Bai Xue, who works at restaurant Pinzhi Yili, said the number of customers had dropped to a third of previous levels since the recent outbreak.

Beijing airports cancel 1,255 flights over virus fears

Beijing cancelled at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday, representing nearly 70 percent of all services, the state-run People's ...
News
1 day ago

New wave of Covid-19 cases from Beijing market spreads to Liaoning

After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food ...
News
3 days ago

"The situation is serious and people don't want to come out," she added.

The eatery had also stopped selling seafood and put up a notice online telling customers it had not recently sourced food from Xinfadi, the market where the new cluster emerged.

The source of the new outbreak, which has infected more than 150 people, has not been determined but the discovery of the virus on salmon chopping boards has raised concerns about the product's safety.

Wang Kai, owner of bar Nina, said he expected few customers this week and stricter checks on imported goods.

With the massive Xinfadi market closed, authorities and retail platforms are scrambling to ensure food supplies to Beijing.

E-commerce giant JD.com said it had stepped up direct procurement for food such as meat and vegetables for its online business, with the current volume "three times that of the daily average".

Officials in Hebei province, which surrounds the capital, also asked major vegetable-growing counties to prioritise supplies to Beijing, reported the official Xinhua news agency.

As physical shops tighten controls and customers stay away, more people have gone online. Hua Chunguang, deputy store operations manager of a 7Fresh supermarket, said its web orders had risen by more than 20 percent since last week.

Delivery platform Meituan said grocery orders it handles for supermarkets in Beijing had more than tripled since last Saturday compared with a week earlier.

But sellers noted the rush to online shopping was less drastic this time than during the initial outbreak.

Yang Guifang, who runs an outlet of fresh produce store Linlizhijia, said it was limiting the number of in-store customers to ensure distance between patrons.

Another fresh food vendor, who declined to be named, said fewer people had been out shopping and meat sales had fallen as customers grow wary.

READ MORE:

Covid-19: Worldwide call for ban on wildlife markets

Conservationists have welcomed the Chinese government’s ban on the consumption of wild animal products, but have voiced concerns it may drive sales ...
News
2 months ago

SA's international wildlife trade 'poorly enforced, indefensible and shameful' - report

The legal trade in wildlife between SA and China is extensive and often corrupt, with glaring violations overlooked by authorities and benefits ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Covid-19 could be a 'potential lifeline' for rhinos — but it's complicated

What does the halting of global travel and eco-tourism mean for the embattled rhino? Elizabeth Sleith looks for answers
Lifestyle
1 month ago

US calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States has called on China to permanently close its wildlife wet markets, citing links between ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Former Zuma benefactor named as ‘witch-hunt’ instigator South Africa
  2. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa
  3. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane weeps in court as he ... South Africa
  4. Appointment of SABC TV host in 2016 was improper: Mkhwebane South Africa
  5. Postbank forced to replace 12-million bank cards after employees steal 'master ... News

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
Authorities arrest 8 linked to VBS 'heist'
X