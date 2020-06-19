Trudeau supports opposition head expelled from Parliament over racism row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday stood behind the leader of an opposition party who had been temporarily thrown out of Parliament for accusing another member of racism.

Head of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh, who is Sikh, is the first member of a minority to lead a federal political party in Canada.

On Wednesday, he clashed with a member of the separatist Bloc Quebecois party who refused to sign onto an NDP motion to recognize systemic racism in the federal police force.

"It is disappointing that the Bloc Quebecois continues to refuse to accept that systemic discrimination, systemic racism exists within our country, in every part of our country and in all our institutions," Trudeau said during his daily press conference. "Recognizing systemic discrimination is the important first step towards being able to address it."

"There are conversations that have to happen if we want to move forward as a country," he said, claiming it was not his place to criticize a racial minority's expression of a "lived reality" of racism.