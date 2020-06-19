WATCH | George Floyd's bother Philonise pleads for racial justice: 'I'm asking you to help us black people in America'

“I am my brother's keeper. You in the UN are your brothers' and sisters' keepers in America, and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd.”

George Floyd's brother, Philonise, made these comments to the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, pleading for an investigation into the killings of black people at the hands of US police.

George died on May 25 after being physically restrained by a white police officer who knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. His death sparked a wave of protests in the US and around the world calling for racial justice and police reform. His funeral took place on June 9.

Philonise called on the UN to set up an independent commission to investigate not only the deaths of black people in America at the hands of police but also the violence against peaceful protesters.

“The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera is the way black people are treated by police in America,” he said. “You watched my brother die, that could have been me. I'm asking you to help him. I'm asking you to help me. I'm asking you to help us black people in America.

“I hope that you will consider establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of black people in America and the violence against peaceful protesters.”

Philonise said the treatment of black people by white police officers showed that black lives do not matter.

“The officers showed no mercy, no humanity, and tortured my brother to death. As witnesses begged the officer to stop — that showing us black people the same lesson, yet again: black lives do not matter in the US of America.”

Watch the full video below.